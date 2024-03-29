Adams is sworn-in as Piqua’s new fire chief

Piqua City Manager Paul Oberdorfer, left, administers the Oath of Office to Lee Adams, who is being sworn-in as the city of Piqua’s new fire chief during Thursday’s Piqua City Commission meeting on March 28. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today Chandler Sampson takes his oath-of-office to become one of the city of Piqua’s newest firefighter/paramedics during a city of Piqua Commission meeting Thursday, March 28, at Piqua City Hall. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today Tyler Wise, right, is congratulated by Piqua City Manager Paul Oberdorfer after being sworn-in as one of the city of Piqua’s newest firefighter/paramedics during a special City of Piqua Commission meeting Thursday, March 28, at Piqua City Hall. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today

By Eamon Baird

PIQUA — Lee Adams was officially sworn-in as the new fire chief of the Piqua Fire Department on Thursday, March 28.

Additionally, the department welcomed two new members, Chandler Sampson and Tyler Wise during the special commission meeting.

“I’m honored to be able to work with the men and women of the Piqua Fire Department, especially in this time that we have so much growth to do,” Adams said to the Miami Valley Today.

Adams, who has 18 years of firefighting and emergency medical services (EMS) with Piqua, has served as the assistant fire chief since 2016. He has been serving as the interim chief since the retirement of former Chief Brent Pohlschneider in December 2023.

“Chief Adams’ dedicated service to our community and resolve in his duties make him the ideal choice to serve as our next fire chief,” City Manager Paul Oberdorfer said. “We know that Chief Adams will lead the department with integrity and be an invaluable member of our leadership team.”

Wise said he was honored to begin his new position in the department.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for the last several years now,” he said. “This is the department that I had in mind to come to, so setting out and reaching this goal of being here is pretty awesome.”

In other business, the commission heard the first reading of an ordinance to make appropriations for Piqua for 2024.

Additionally, the commission passed a resolution authorizing an advance from the general fund to the Scott Drive redevelopment capital projects fund.

Ward Two Commissioner Paul Simmons was not in attendance for the meeting.

Mike Ullery contributed to this story.