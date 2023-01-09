Adult music program open house at UD

DAYTON — The University of Dayton’s New Horizons Music Program will kick off the new year with an open house from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Temple Beth Or, 5275 Marshall Road, in Washington Township.

All are welcome to drop in to meet some members and instructors, tour the rehearsal facilities, try various instruments, register for the spring semester (payment by check or cash only) and more.

The UD New Horizons Music Program is for adults who have never played an instrument, are rusty after years of not playing or are seeking to meet and play with others who share their love of music.

UD New Horizons has a beginning band, two concert bands, two jazz bands, a beginning string orchestra, an intermediate string orchestra and numerous small ensembles. Professional instructors conduct the bands and give group lessons in playing flute, oboe, bassoon, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, French horn, trombone, baritone/euphonium, tuba, percussion instruments, violin, viola, cello and string bass.

For more information about the open house or UD New Horizons, contact Anna Fricker at 937-239-7445 or [email protected]