AES Ohio recognizes National Lineman Appreciation Day: April 18

DAYTON — National Lineman Appreciation Day is celebrated each year on April 18 and honors the hard work, innovation and dedication of America’s electrical lineworkers.

AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), joins the celebration in honor of the hard-working men and women who work in challenging conditions year-round to keep the lights on for customers in the Miami Valley.

“AES Ohio linemen work round the clock, oftenin severe weather and hazardous conditions, going above and beyond to power our community,” said Kathy Storm, vice president, AESUS Utilities T&D Operations, in a press release. “Lineworkers work with thousands of volts of electricity, high atop power lines 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They’re seldom recognized for the incredible work they do.”

Over the course of six years, a fully qualifiedlineworker at AES Ohio completes extensive field training, classroom learning and testing. AES Ohio invites the community to honor lineworkers today by taking a moment to thank them for their dedication. Use #ThankALineworker on social media to show your support for the people who power our communities and light our lives.