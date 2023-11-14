Air show announces new ticket prices

DAYTON – The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show presented by Kroger has announced a new pricing structure for general admission tickets for the 2024 show. Starting Nov. 14, the first 1,000 tickets — 500 for Saturday and 500 for Sunday — will be sold for $20 per ticket, which includes the parking. This is a special deal for loyal fans who have supported the air show throughout its 50 years.

Once these are sold out, there will be more special pricing to look forward to, said a press release from the air show . In case you miss the first special offer, the next 1,000 tickets — 500 for Saturday and 500 for Sunday — will be $25 per ticket including parking.

The next 5,000 tickets will be sold for $30 with 2,500 tickets for Saturday and 2,500 tickets for Sunday including parking. At the conclusion of these offers, the price including parking with be $35 until the day of the show. Gate prices will also include parking and will be $39.

The air show is announcing the family 4 pack will remain the same great price of $99. These are limited to 1,000 per day. Specialty seating such as the Blue Sky Chalet, Pavilion and many others are already available.

When a person purchases tickets online, they will have the opportunity to support the Wounded Warrior Project by rounding up the cost of your purchase or making a separate donation. The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show presented by Kroger is proud to share with the Wounded Warrior Project for the 2024 air show.

People can add on additional items such as coins, shirts, and a variety of other items at the same time they purchase their tickets.

Check out the website https://daytonairshow.com for more details.