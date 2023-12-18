‘All aboard!’

In Tipp City on Monday morning, Dec. 18, Nevin Coppock Elementary School’s Principal Galen Gingerich continues the school’s holiday tradition when he dons his conductor’s hat and whistle to bring The Polar Express to life dressed up as “The Conductor” as he delivers hot chocolate to pajama-clad kindergarten and first-grade students Submitted photo | Tipp City Schools In Tipp City on Monday morning, Dec. 18, Nevin Coppock Elementary School’s Principal Galen Gingerich continues the school’s holiday tradition when he dons his conductor’s hat and whistle to bring The Polar Express to life dressed up as “The Conductor” as he delivers hot chocolate to pajama-clad kindergarten and first-grade students Submitted photo | Tipp City Schools

In Tipp City on Monday morning, Dec. 18, Nevin Coppock Elementary School’s Principal Galen Gingerich continues the school’s holiday tradition when he dons his conductor’s hat and whistle to bring The Polar Express to life dressed up as “The Conductor” as he delivers hot chocolate to pajama-clad kindergarten and first-grade students

In Tipp City on Monday morning, Dec. 18, Nevin Coppock Elementary School’s Principal Galen Gingerich continues the school’s holiday tradition when he dons his conductor’s hat and whistle to bring The Polar Express to life dressed up as “The Conductor” as he delivers hot chocolate to pajama-clad kindergarten and first-grade students