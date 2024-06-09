All-Ohio Baseball, Softball Teams

Nine baseball and softball players from the area were honored on the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association and Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association All-Ohio teams.

BASEBALL

D-I

Troy shortstop Ryder Kirtley and Piqua outfielder Mickey Anderson were both named to the first team.

D-II

Tippecanoe shortstop Preston Zumwalt was named to the first team.

D-IV

Troy Christian’s Camden Koukol, Lehman Catholic’s Turner Lachey and Bradford’s Tucker Miller were all named to the second team.

SOFTBALL

D-III

Miami East pitcher Jacqueline Kadel was named to the second team.

Milton-Union pitcher Mylee Jones was named honorable mention.

D-IV

Covington shortstop Ava Hartwig was named to the first team.