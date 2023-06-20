Alice Prior, 2, and her mother Amanda Prior, of Troy, check out a fire truck at the Touch-A-Truck event held at the Miami East Board of Education parking lot in Casstown on Saturday, June 17. The event was hosted by Casstown, Fletcher, and Christiansburg Fire Departments.
Courtesy photo | Mike Ullery
