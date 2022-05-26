Alleged drug trafficker changes plea

By Sam Wildow

[email protected]

TROY — A suspect charged in connection with the 2016 Tipp City large-scale drug operation entered guilty pleas this week in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Ricardo Mondragon, 32, who is also known as Aldo R. Mondragon, pleaded guilty to a bill of information on Wednesday, which included charges of first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, second-degree felony conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity, four counts of first-degree felony aggravated funding of drug trafficking, third-degree felony money laundering, first-degree felony possession of heroin, and first-degree felony aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

Mondragon also agreed to the forfeiture of a vehicle, which the bill of information states was purchased with proceeds from illicit drug trafficking.

According to previous reports, Mondragon was wanted in connection with a large-scale drug operation located in and around Tipp City that the Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies cracked down on in 2016.

The drug activity was described as a “wholesale” operation, not street level deals, according to the Sheriff’s Office, regarding the importation, distribution, and sale of heroin and methamphetamine within Miami County and the surrounding Miami Valley.

The investigation involved multiple agencies working together and sharing information regarding kilogram quantities of heroin and methamphetamine being smuggled from Mexico into the Miami Valley area to be sold.

According to officials, the investigation started in 2014, when the drugs were initially seized from Tipp City homes. The seized drugs had a street value of more than $1 million.

Mondragon remains incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. A sentencing hearing for Mondragon was scheduled for July 19.