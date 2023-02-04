Alzheimer’s Association in-person programs for February

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will offer several in-person education programs in February, covering a variety of topics, including warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease and research-backed tips for keeping the brain and body healthy.

The programs, being offered free to the community, are:

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body, 6-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at Shawnee Estates Senior Living, 60 Paceline Circle in Xenia.

Dementia Conversations, 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at Dayton Metro Library – Northwest Branch, 2410 Philadelphia Drive in Dayton.

10 Warning Signs and Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Mechanicsburg Public Library, 60 S. Main St. in Mechanicsburg.

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at United Senior Services, 125 W. Main St. in Springfield.

Pre-registration is required. To register for one of these programs, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Instructions on how to join the webinars will be emailed following registration.

“These programs address a wide range of topics to help families throughout the community on the Alzheimer’s journey,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley and Cincinnati Chapters. “By attending one of these programs, you will learn ways to keep your brain healthy as you age, how to address difficult conversations about memory loss in a loved one, and more.”

The connection between the health of the brain and the body is well established, but now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help keep the brain and body healthy. Join the Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body program to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. The Dementia Conversations program provides tips for breaking the ice to address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.

The Feb. 25 10 Warning Signs and Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia program combines two popular Alzheimer’s Association programs. Join to learn how to recognize common signs of Alzheimer’s disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process; and Alzheimer’s Association resources. The program will also address a variety of common questions about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

During the Feb. 28 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia program, attendees will learn that Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. This program covers the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

There were 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” That number is expected to increase to 225,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter office at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation with a social worker who can offer connections to local resources that can help.