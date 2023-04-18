American Legion Post 586 supports Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is grateful to the Frank E. Robinson from the American Legion Post 586 of Tipp City for a $750 donation to the not-for-profit hospice.

“Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County does such good work in the community,” said Robert Steggemann, commander of American Legion Post 586. “They have helped so many of our members.”

Carey Short, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, accepted the donation along with Noel Ranft, team leader, and Lora Wilcher, director of care.

“We thank the members of American Legion Post 586 for supporting our mission with their generous donation. Their gift will benefit patient care and services at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County,” Short said. “Through support from the community, we are able to continue providing superior care and superior services to the patients and families we are honored and privileged to serve.”

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.