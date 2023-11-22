And the winner is…

Troy Mayor Robin Oda, center, with Mark Earhart, left, Jennifer and Jose Rodriguez, right, draw the winner El Sombrero’s Quilt Raffle. The raffle drawing earned $1,190, with all proceeds going to fund the restaurant’s 29th annual free Thanksgiving meal. The meal will be served at St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen on North Mulberry Street in Troy from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today Troy Mayor Robin Oda presents Jerry Hicks with the quilt from El Sombrero’s Thanksgiving raffle. Hick’s wife Melanie was the name drawn with $1,190 earned to help fund the restaurant’s 29th annual free Thanksgiving meal. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today

