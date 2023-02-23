Annual indoor triathlon returns to Miami Co.

TROY — The Miami County YMCA will be hosting its annual indoor triathlon on March 25. Triathletes will compete in a timed 15 minute swim, 20 minute cycling and 15 minute run. Total distance accumulated between the three events determines our winners. Teens are welcome to sign up as the county YMCA is making this a fun event for the family.

“I believe this event allows our members to look forward to reaching their New Year resolutions. They work hard to accomplish new goals that train them to complete this indoor triathlon. We have people ask to bring this event back every year,” said Sierra Woodyard, health and wellness director for the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch.

Registration for the indoor triathlon is open at both branches of the Miami County YMCA. The cost is $34 for members and $48 for non-members including the t-shirt that participants receive on the day of the event. Keiser bikes will be used for the cycling portion and Precor treadmills will be used for running/walking.

For further questions and information, contact Sierra Woodyard at 937-440-9622 or [email protected]