APAC welcomes We Are Messengers

TROY — The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) to welcome Christian rock band We Are Messengers to the APAC stage for an evening of uplifting and engaging music.

The APAC, located at 500 S. Dorset Road in Troy, will present the final performance of its 2023-24 season by welcoming the Christian rock band on Thursday, June 13, at 7 p.m.

We Are Messengers have built a career the old-fashioned way, on the road touring relentlessly around the USA, Europe, and beyond, said a press release from APAC. They have had 11 consecutive top 10 Christian radio singles, including the multi-chart number one hit song “Come What May” and the Gold-certified cut “Maybe It’s OK.”

The band was formed in Monaghan, Ireland, in 2015 and is fronted by Darren Mulligan, a single-minded Irish man who writes rock n’ roll anthems and intimate earthly psalms for “messy broken people.” The goal of the band and their music has always been to engage in conversation about the goodness of God and to put words and melody to some of the hardest things we feel as humans. We Are Messengers is a band that understands and loves the outsiders, the marginalized, the lost, and the least.

Collaboration has been a cornerstone of We Are Messengers’ distinctive sound. In 2020, country legend Vince Gill joined the band on a one-take, stripped-back version of “Image of God,” captured live and acoustic at Vince’s place. Features by Cory Asbury, Josh Baldwin, Naomi Raine of Maverick City, and Christian Hip Hop legend KB have followed.

Opening for We Are Messengers is singer and songwriter Nathan Tasker, a storyteller with a deep desire to awaken hearts to a beautiful and believable Savior. Hailing originally from Australia, Tasker weaves his personal journey of sorrow, doubt, hope, and expectation into songs that echo far beyond his life, compelling listeners to long for their one true home and the One who will never leave them.

“We Are Messengers and Nathan Tasker bring their enlightening messages and their soul-stirring music to the APAC stage this June!” said the release.

Purchasing tickets — Tickets to We Are Messengers begin at $25 and can be ordered in one of three ways:

1) Online at www.etix.com/ticket/v/21323.

2) Calling the APAC box office at 937-418-8392.

3) Visiting the APAC box office in person. The APAC box office is located at 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy, OH 45373, and is open Tuesday-Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

VIP Seating is available for purchase for this performance, giving ticket holders premium seating options, early access to the theater, pre-sale merchandise, commemorative laminate, and a Q&A with artists 30 minutes prior to the performance. See website or call the box office for more details.

Please Note: The APAC does not allocate tickets or authorize any other ticket seller, service, broker, or agent to sell tickets to APAC events. If you purchase tickets from anyone other than Arbogast Performing Arts Center (via etix.com), please check the seller’s credibility and examine tickets carefully for authenticity before purchasing. To avoid potential ticketing issues, including overpricing, purchase tickets only from the Arbogast Performing Arts Center online (via etix.com), in person at the APAC Box Office, or by phone at 937-418-8392.

For more information or to order tickets to any of the APAC performances, call the Box Office at 937-418-8392, visit the APAC in person, or visit online at www.arbogastpac.com.

The Arbogast Performing Arts Center, a 39,000-square-foot non-profit performing arts venue located in Troy, Ohio, opened its doors in October 2021. The creation of the APAC was a vision of Troy Christian Schools and was made possible with a significant gift of $2 million from longtime Troy community residents and supporters, Dave and Linda Arbogast, and generous contributions from businesses and individuals across the greater Miami Valley.

The goal of the APAC is to bring added value to the greater Miami Valley area, including regional schools and community organizations, with enhanced programs in performing and visual arts.