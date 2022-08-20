Apple Farm Service hosts annual Combine Clinics

BOTKINS — Do you own a Case IH or New Holland combine? Or do you run a MacDon Draper head? Apple Farm Service will host its annual Combine Clinics between the dates of Sept. 7 and 14. The Combine Clinics offer an interactive experience to ready farmers and their machine for this fall’s harvest.

“We are eager and delighted to invite area farmers and offer this educational opportunity,” said Apple Farm Service’s Marketing Manager Kent Holmes. “If you operate a red or yellow combine this free event should be a huge benefit for you.”

Servicing knowledge is the main objective of these clinics. Regional service and field specialist will be offering discussions, presentations, and equipment walkarounds to prepare the operator and machine for the best harvesting capabilities.

“We encourage anyone operating or servicing the combines to attend,” said Cole Sanford, New Holland harvesting specialist. “Our goal is to help make sure all the loose ends of pre-harvest servicing are covered and you know the best ways to make the most yield with less down-time this fall.”

More specifically, Apple Farm Service will be covering some of these topics: Important updates to your current combine, new helpful part kits, getting your monitor reset and calibrated for harvest, recommended repairs and wear parts to inspect before harvest, tips for optimal harvesting, and Q&A sessions for in-depth questions on your combine.

Alongside the combine clinics, Apple Farm Service will be hosting supplemental clinics for MacDon Draper Heads. Since MacDon heads fit on most brands, anyone with a MacDon head will benefit greatly from the MacDon Header Clinics, even if they run a green, gray, or other color machine. Participants can sign up for multiple clinics if they wish. All clinics are free and include a catered lunch with refreshments.

“We invite anyone with a Case IH or New Holland Combine, whether they purchased it from another dealership, from their neighbor, or from an auction,” said Holmes. “We feel it’s our duty to give you the best tools and advice to make your harvest as efficient and safe as possible.”

To attend any of these free educational clinics, RSVP before Aug. 31 so Apple Farm Service can order enough meals. RSVP online at AppleFarmService.com/CombineClinic or by calling the Covington store at 937-526-4851 and asking for Amy.

Clinics will be held at:

• Botkins, Wednesday, Sept. 7, The New Holland Combine Clinic, 10 a.m.; MacDon Drapers, 1 p.m.; breakfast before New Holland meeting, and lunch served between meetings.

• Washington Court House, Thursday, Sept. 8, The New Holland Combing Clinic, 10 a.m.; MacDon Drapers, 1 p.m.; breakfast before New Holland meeting, and lunch served between meetings.

• Covington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, The Case IH Combine Clinic, 10 a.m.; MacDon Drapers, 1 p.m.; breakfast before Case IH meeting, and lunch served between meetings.

• West College Corner, Wednesday, Sept. 14, The New Holland Combing Clinic, 10 a.m.; MacDon Drapers, 1 p.m.; breakfast before New Holland meeting, and lunch served between meetings.