Art league offers pottery workshops

BELLEFONTAINE — The Logan County Art League is offering a Hand Built Pottery Curiosity Shelf Workshop. At this workshop guests will be making their very own shelf on which they can display nature finds.

The shelf is made to hang outdoors, possibly on a porch or by an entry door, just waiting to be filled with pieces of nature or curiosities that found on walks in the woods or in the backyard. The finished shelves will measure approximately eight by 7 inches and give creators plenty of room to display their special treasures. The workshop will be taught by local potter Karen Feltham.

The workshop will be held at Cracked Pot Studio located in Union Station at 613 Hamilton Ave., Bellefontaine (the former Southeastern Elementary School). The workshop will be held on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and on Sunday, June 11, from 1 – 3 p.m. No experience in working with clay is needed. Guests should be 16 years old or older. A maximum of 12 attendees will be accepted.

The cost of the workshop is $150. All necessary materials and tools will be provided.

Registration and fee are due by Saturday, May 27. Registration forms are available at the Holland Theatre, at Cracked Pot Studio, or online at logancountyartleague.org or the Logan County Art League Facebook page. Registrations can also be completed and paid for online at logancountyartleague.org under the workshops tab. For questions, contact Karen Feltham at [email protected]