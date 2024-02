The Rev. Andrew Reckers draws a cross of ash on the forehead of Nora Hoehne, 6, as Nora’s sister, Ellyse Hoehne, 9, both of Anna, walks away with her own ash cross. The sisters were attending an Ash Wednesday service at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in McCartyville on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Nora and Ellyse are the children of Ryan and Alison Hoehne.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News