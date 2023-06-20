Customers shop for LEGO sets during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at BA Bricks on South Market Street in Troy hosted by the Troy Chamber of Commerce on Friday, June 16. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today New and used LEGO mini-figures are available at BA Bricks on South Market Street in Troy. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today A LEGO “Back to the Future” DeLorean and other rare LEGO sets are available at BA Bricks on South Market Street in Troy. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — Members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at BA Bricks on South Market Street on Friday, June 16, celebrating the grand opening of Troy’s first LEGO-themed store.

“We have new and used LEGO, parts, pieces and mini-figures,” Co-Owner Ashley Wildermuth said. “If you want it to build, we can probably get it for you.”

“There’s probably about 1,000 items in the store,” she said.

Wildermuth and her husband, Brandon Wildermuth, officially opened the store on Sunday, May 7. BA Bricks is located at 224 S. Market St., in the former Troy Daily News building.

“It’s never going to be the same,” Ashley Wildermuth said. “We’re always going to have new things coming in, and leaving as soon as they come in.”

The store is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The shop is closed on Mondays.

Popular LEGO sets feature Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Disney characters, among others.

“I can’t keep Star Wars in stock,” Wildermuth said. “We have Harry Potter, and they just came out with a new Disney line to celebrate Disney turning 100.”

BA Bricks also carries the new LEGO Friends series.

“It’s not just for girls, but I equate it to Barbie,” Wildermuth said. “She does everything; she’s camping, she’s in space, she’s a baker.”

BA Bricks also offers special events and promotions, and will offer raffles to win new LEGO sets. More information can be found online through BA brick’s Facebook and Instagram pages, or at www.ba-bricks.square.site.

“We’ve got a $5 raffle to win a set,” Wildermuth said. “Every month we will have special build competitions. We’ll pick a theme, and you’ll enter your build into the contest to win a gift certificate.”

“We plan on branching out and offering classes and get-togethers,” she said.