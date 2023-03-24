Bakery Barn issues a voluntary recall due to milk allergen

WARSAW — Bakery Barn is recalling its Naturally Sweetened Granola, manufactured for Tried and True Granola Co., packaged in 14 ounce plastic containers and 20 pound bulk cases, due to an undeclared milk allergen.

This recall has been initiated due to the ingredient label not stating a milk allergen, said a press release from Bakery Barn.

Product was available from July 30, 2019, through March 23, 2023, to the following distributors:

• Walnut Creek Foods, 3850 State Route 39, Millersburg, Ohio;

• Esh Foods, 58 Hatville Road, Gordonville, Pennsylvania;

• Dutch Valley Foods, 7615 Lancaster Ave., Myerstown, Pennsylvania;

• The Home Place, 7771 US Highway 68, Georgetown, Ohio.

The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving the product addressed in this recall, however, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of food borne illness or allergies should contact a physician immediately.

Consumers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it and contact Bakery Barn for a replacement pack. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Joe Mast at 740-824-4797.