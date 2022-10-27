Band of Bucc Pride goes to state

COVINGTON – Hard work and determination pays off for the Covington High School’s Band of Bucc Pride as they earn superior ratings at their two latest competitions which earns them a place at the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) State Marching Band Finals.

On Oct. 15 at the Piqua Invitational, the band received their first superior rating along with first place in the Class C division and Best Percussion in Class C. Then, at their next competition in Tecumseh, the band received straight superiors in the judging categories, first place in the Class C division, and sixth place overall.

The band’s show is “Agent 54” which according to Director Jessica Moore, consists of jazz-style music with a secret agent or spy theme. The show features senior Ayden Reynolds on the trumpet and senior Meadow Byres on the tenor saxophone throughout the performance.

The Band of Bucc Pride is comprised of 25 students and consists of a leadership team of students who guide the band. These students undergo interviews to be chosen.

Moore commented, “[they] do a great job instilling expectations for a high level of work ethic and consistency in all our members.”

Senior Emma Elson, who is a member of the leadership team, said, “Band has helped me a lot throughout the years, and I’ve met plenty of great people through our program. I’ve learned and grown as a leader, and have overall just become a better person/friend because of band. This year’s progress has shown just how amazing the Band of Bucc Pride can be, and how much we’ve grown as a team. I’m super proud of what we’ve done this year, and the determination our band presents itself with. As a senior, I’m looking forward to seeing what the future of this program accomplishes.”

Sophomore Marin DuBois, who is also a member of the leadership team, said, “As a whole, the band has improved astronomically over these few months together; in character and musical ability. Personally, I have been able to discover how to be a better leader and have learned a lot from my peers. The band’s superior ratings and countless trophies show just how hard we work together as a team.”

Senior Will Collins, a leadership team member, said, “Band has improved me both socially and in school. Being put into new situations has allowed me to grow as a leader as well. We’ve worked very hard this season to get where we are, and hopefully we have put that mentality into our younger band members to keep the legacy going.”

The Band of Bucc Pride is supported by the band parents who volunteer their time by pulling the band trailers, which holds all of the equipment, instruments, and props needed for the show, and creating the props.

Band parents and students also run the concession stand at the football field during football season and track season.

Moore said, “We could not do what we do without those parents helping.”

She gave a special thank you to the Reynolds family for consistently pulling the trailers.

When asked about her plans for the future of the band, Moore commented, “I take it season by season. I like to focus on teaching the kids in front of me. It’s important to give them as many opportunities as we can.”

“I’m extremely proud of them. It’s been a fun season watching them grow. We have kids now who are involved and invested. I’m thankful for the support from the community,” said Moore.

Support the Band of Bucc Pride at their state performance on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. at the Piqua High School field.