Benefit concert for local teen in Centerville on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Tucker Qualls Courtesy photo

CENTERVILLE — The Qualls Family Benevolence Fund is hosting a benefit concert for Tucker Qualls at Fearless Church located 2601 E. Alex-Bell Road, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature Eliot Sloan of Blessid Union of Souls, Alexis Gomez of American Idol and Co-Star of the film “A Nashville Wish” and Bronson Arroyo, Cincinnati Reds Hall-of-Famer.

Qualls, 16, is the son of Pastor Travis and Jessica Qualls of Centerville. He was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma of the left knee and femur in May of 2022. After a brutal year-long battle of surgeries and chemo, Qualls went into remission in June of 2023. In late August 2023, the Qualls family received the devastating news that the cancer had returned and had spread to the pelvis and both lungs.

As the Qualls family begins to mentally, spiritually, physically, and financially prepare for the war with cancer with multiple surgeries and chemotherapy, they are joining them in arms by hosting this benefit concert.

The concert will be held on their Facebook page –“ TeamTucker Qualls” is available to see more details of all our fundraising events and how to donate. The link is: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555572151903.

There will be items available for auction, including a Blessid – Hear 2 Heal Musical Basket, an Arroyo-signed poster, a Gomez-signed acoustic guitar, and much more. All the proceeds go to the “Qualls Benevolence Fund” through Hope Church in Dayton a local 501 3C. Arroyo will also be signing memorabilia for $20 per item and $10 per additional item during the intermission.

It is Qualls’ wish to beat his cancer and ultimately help support other families fighting this horrific disease. You can support by giving these 3 ways: Checks Payable to: Hope Church, (**Check Notation: Qualls Benevolence Fund) Mail to: Hope Church, 5980 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459 Through a link to the Qualls Benevolence Fund: https://hopechurchdayton.churchcenter.com/giving/to/qualls-family-benevolence.