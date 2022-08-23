Bethel BOE to meet

TIPP CITY — The Bethel Local School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at the high school media center on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, beginning at 5 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to review, discuss and approve the July bills, monthly financial reports for July, and certificate of available balances and permanent appropriations FY2023; review, discuss and approve classified/certified personnel needed for the 2022-23 school year; and an executive session to consider the employment of public official.