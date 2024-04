Bethel High School has announced its 2024 prom court, which includes Jasmine Harris, left to right, Anmol Saini, Taylor Pickett, Grant Bean, Abby Murlin, Cohen Kohorst, Reagan Hallum, Elijah Alberti, Zoie Drummond and Parker Bass. The prom will be held on Saturday, April 27, at the Piqua Country Club.

Courtesy photo | Bethel Local Schools