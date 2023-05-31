Bid awarded for courthouse interior restorations

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY – Garmann Miller Architects and Engineers, from Minster, were awarded the contract for the professional design and engineering services involved with the Miami County Courthouse interior restoration and renovations project at the Miami County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, May 30.

“The estimated project cost is approximately $6,000,000 to $8,000,000, including a $10,000 allowance for printing costs and other reimbursable expenses,” stated the resolution.

The project seeks to restore and renovate several areas of the courthouse including several offices, the third-floor small courtrooms, the large courtroom, and corridors on the first, second, and third floors, according to the resolution.

Then, the commissioners approved the creation of a new position with the facilities and maintenance department, a full-time assistant maintenance manager. The position will be filled by Shawn Ray, who is currently a maintenance technician that has been an employee with the county for 29 years, according to Commissioner Ted Mercer.

Commissioner Gregory Simmons mentioned that Ray has experience as a plumber and electrician and has knowledge of the locking system at the local jail.

Mercer continued to say that Ray will provide training to new maintenance technicians and other positions due to “his vast knowledge,” said Mercer.

The sanitary engineering department was authorized to submit a grant application to the Ohio Department of Development for a TechCred Ohio grant in the amount of $2,000 per credential.

An addendum to the contract between Mercer County and West Central Juvenile Detention Center was approved which saw an increase of bed space by one bed, to three total beds. The contract is effective from July 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2024.

Following the meeting, the commissioners participated in a request for proposal opening for a shared services and consolidation feasibility study for the Miami County Fire/EMS services. Two proposals were received. One by Cambridge Consulting Group, of Cambridge, Maryland. The other was by Matrix Consulting Group, of San Mateo, California.