Biennial Sculptures on the Square returns

TROY — This summer, downtown Troy will once again welcome a variety of artwork as part of Troy Main Street’s biennial Sculptures on the Square exhibition. The exhibition will kick off on Friday, June 16, with the Sculptures on the Square Opening Celebration. The event will take place at the Troy Recreation Association (The Rec). Additional activities centered around the theme “Wind and Water” will be happening on Courthouse Plaza that evening.

“The Sculptures on the Square Committee has planned an unforgettable evening to kick off this year’s exhibition,” said Kennedy Coomes, executive director of Troy Main Street. “We invite the public to join us as we welcome these outstanding artists and celebrate the arrival of their sculptures to Troy.”

The schedule for the Opening Celebration is as follows:

Opening Celebration at The Rec is from 5 to 6 p.m. then from 6 to 8 p.m. there will be family-friendly activities related to wind and water on the Courthouse Plaza and from 6-7:30 p.m. will be the Concert on Courthouse Plaza featuring Giana Allen.

“It is our hope that community members will come meet the artists behind the work, partake in the fun public art activities we have planned, and enjoy local entertainment,” said Coomes.

This year’s exhibit features 25 sculptures from artists throughout the U.S. as well as local artwork that will be hung in local businesses. Sculptures on the Square is made possible through a grant from the General Fund of The Troy Foundation as well as the generosity of our sponsors. The public arts events that will take place throughout the summer are made possible through a donation from Upper Valley Medical Center/Premier Health.