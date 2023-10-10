BMI to host Journey and Styx tribute bands

VERSAILLES — Journey tribute band E5C4P3 with special guest Best of Times — A Tribute to Styx will perform at the BMI Event Center in Versailles on Oct. 28.

E5C4P3 was formed in June of 1993. For the past 30 years they have paid tribute to one of rock history’s most beloved bands performing for hundreds of thousands of fans. E5C4P3 is still known today as the original and best Journey tribute band to ever exist. The band covers the music with a note-for-note accuracy that is second to none and performs each show with the high-energy excitement of a real Journey concert as well as visually recreating the essence of early 80’s Journey.

Focusing on the Steve Perry era, E5C4P3 covers all the hits from “Lights” and “Wheel In The Sky” to “Separate Ways” and “Be Good To Yourself” including occasional surprises for all the die-hard Journey fans.

E5C4P3’s members are Billy Jones – Drums, Erney Chaney – Keyboards, George McGrew – Guitars, Neal Schon — Lead Vocals, Paul Soos – Bass Guitar, Gregg Rolie — Lead Vocals, and Jason Kelty – The Voice of Steve Perry.

Best of Times is an authentic tribute to the music of Styx.

Jeff Morris is on keys and vocals. He is an experienced classic and progressive rock vocalist, keyboardist, guitarist, and songwriter. He has performed numerous shows across the U.S., Canada, and Brazil.

George McGrew is on guitar, mandolin, and vocals. He is an experienced rock multi-instrumentalist and vocalist. His influences are The Beatles, Bob Dylan, and Rush.

On bass and vocals is Paul Soos (who also performs with E5C4P3). His original Christian rock/metal band, Catalyst (similar in style to Stryper and Bon Jovi), released a CD in 1990 that received great reviews, but the band members decided to pursue different interests. Paul’s favorite bassists are Ross Valory (Journey), Ricky Phillips (The Babys, Bad English, Styx), and Peter Trewavas (Marillion).

Rounding out the band is Rick Arrendale on drums. Arrendale has performed with over 30 popular area bands such as Harlow, Joey Amato & friends, Dark Side of the Moon, and Morrison Hotel. Arrendale’s musical roots and influences come from Black Sabbath, Yes, Kansas, and ELP. His biggest drum heroes are Bill Ward, Neil Peart, Phil Ehart, and Mike Portnoy.

General admission tickets are available now starting at $20 reserved seats can be purchased between $25 and $30. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bmieventcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts showroom at 769 E. Main St. in Versailles. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door but the price increases the day of the show. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.