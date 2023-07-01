PIQUA — Members of the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education learned about the Customized Training Group during its meeting on Monday, June 26.

Chad Tennant, Customized Training supervisor, shared with the Board some of the work that the Customized Training Group has done this year. Tennant reported that the number of requests has increased significantly this year, more than doubling the previous year’s numbers. Some of the services offered included: Emerging Leaders Training, NCCER, OSHA, and Customized Welding. Tennant shared that he is working with the cities and villages in the area to develop a Water and Wastewater Treatment program to meet local needs. Tennant also mentioned that one of the new opportunities offered this year was to open programming to high school students after school and in the summer. This past school year 130 secondary students participated in adult programs after school or in the summer.

Superintendent Jason Haak reported the UVCC SkillsUSA Chapter had several students place at the National SkillsUSA competition. Brayden Romanowski, Digital Design and Print Technologies from Anna, placed second in Graphics Communication, and Alex Boerger, Electrical Trades from Fort Loramie, placed second in Electrical Construction Wiring. The UVCC Chapter was also named National Models of Excellence winner in the Technical Division.

Haak said UVCC students earned 1,640 articulated credits through Edison State University this year.

Haak shared that 81 students attended Camp EXCEL with classes on topics such as: Cosmetology, Engineering Imagination, Junior Chef, Planes, Rockets & Drones, Science of Bees, STEM Fun & Robotics and Vet Science.

He reported that eight students participated in Opportunity Knocks Camp with programs in Automotive, Landscape and National Resources, Construction and Science of Bees. This program is supported by the Midwest Regional ESC.

Haak said nearly 4,000 people were in attendance during the convocation to help celebrate the accomplishments of 437 senior students from 26 different program pathways.

Haak shared that Harbor Freight announced that Andy Buehler, Automotive Technologies instructor, and Konner Keller, Robotics and Automation instructor, have been named as a finalist for the Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. The finalists were chosen by an independent panel of judges from among a field of more than 700 skilled trades teachers who applied for the prize. The 50 finalists are from 30 states and specialize in trades including advanced manufacturing, welding, construction, automotive, and agriculture mechanics. The winners will be announced in late October.

Haak said Steve Verhoff, Academic Supervisor, has been appointed to the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators Board of Directors. He will be representing Region 3 and representing career technical interests while on the board.

Haak reported three cases of Bullying/Harassment/Intimidation/ were handled by administration during the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year.