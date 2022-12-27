Board sets organizational meeting

PIQUA — As the 2022 school year winds down, the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education began preparations for its organizational meeting in January. The board discussed the new year during its Tuesday, Dec. 13, board meeting.

Dr. Robert Allen shared the nominating committee’s recommendation that Bill Ankney serve as president pro tem for the January organizational meeting, which is planned for Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. At the meeting, officers will be elected for the year.

Superintendent Jason Haak told the board the school will have an early release on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 1:15 p.m. for the beginning of Christmas break.

Haak shared that the Upper Valley Career Center SkillsUSA Chapter participated in a Flood Relief Project: Pam Weldy, a former UVCC employee, approached the UVCC SkillsUSA chapter in regards to assisting Eastern Kentucky schools with flooding relief. The Kentucky elementary school lost all books, and the vocational center (Knott County Area Technology Center) lost everything.

Emily Martin, student from the Medical Careers Academy program, took the lead on a book drive for the elementary school. Over 2,300 books were collected and delivered to the elementary school. To assist the vocational school, the chapter undertook a tool relief project.

Through the use of a Lowes grant, working closely with partners at Lowes, and a $500 Harbor Freight tools grant, UVCC SkillsUSA was able to purchase $13,149.83 worth of hand and power tools to donate to the Knott County Area Technology Center.

On Monday, Dec. 5, Jeff Bertke, UVCCSkills USA adviser, visited and delivered the equipment. He met with Steve Mobly, principal of Knott County Area Tech Center, who explained the programs which were most affected were Auto Tech, Carpentry, and Building and apartment maintenance. To be able to make a difference to the flood victim students in Kentucky made a huge impact on the UVCC instructors and the students.

Haak reported that the Upper Valley Career Center FFA recently qualified and competed in the state finals in the Agriculture Mechanics and Technology Career Development Event. The contest consisted of several individual stations and a Team Event of four sections. The team finished seventh in the state overall. Ben Goettemoeller finished seventh, Troy Zimpfer finished 22, Brayton Roesser finished 34, and Owen Deloye finished 39.

Haak shared the Upper Valley Career Center FFA has adopted six families and will be purchasing gifts and food to make this Christmas a special time. The program is in conjunction with the Salvation Army.

Haak shared the results of the staff safety survey. 96.5% of the staff said they feel safe at work, 94.1% felt that Upper Valley Career Center has implemented adequate safety measures over the past decade to help keep students and staff safe.

Matt Meyer, director of Student Services, provided an update on the Explore Careers Day and open house enrollment numbers. Meyer shared that a record 796 students have applied so far and that 18 of 23 programs are at or near capacity.

Duane Caudill, Adult Division director, provided an update on the ACCSC Accreditation process. He shared that ACCSC representatives have been on site conducting their program evaluation of renewal of accreditation. Adult staff met with representatives of ACCSC and provided information requested during this process.

In other business, the board:

• Aproved the 2022 – FY23 Alternate Budget Resolution and tax budget.

• Approved the return of advances from FY22 for the Aspire adult ed program in the amount of $1,263.92

• Approved the transfer of $337,500 from the General Fund to the 034 Fund for the annual OSFC maintenance set-aside.

• Approved the updated FY23 Appropriations Resolution and Certificate of Estimated

Resources.

• Approved the 2023 meeting dates as presented.

• Approved donations of a 2007 Buick Lucerne, donated by Joan Fledderjohann, to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs; a Lennox G12-55 gas furnace, Airmax evaporator coil 024, and Lennox HS 18-211 condenser unit, donated by Janice Naill, to be used by the HVAC-R Technologies program; three Snap-On needle nose pliers, donated by Chuck Taylor, to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs as contest prizes; three Snap-On mini pliers and a Snap-On ratchet set, donated by Meyer’s Garage, to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs as contest prizes; assortment of 150 carbide endmills, donated by Arch Cutting Tools, to be used by the Manufacturing and Machining Technologies/SkillsUSA program; 2,300 pounds of scrap steel, donated by Crown Equipment, to be used by the Welding Technologies/SkillsUSA programs; Apple AirPods Pro wireless headphones, donated by Hartzell Industries, to be used as a prize for recruitment efforts; 2003 GMC Envoy, donated by Jason Haak, to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs; and a 2003 Honda Civic, donated by Kaitlyn Crabtree, to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs.

• Approved out-of-district learning opportunities/out-of-state travel for Scott Naill, HVAC-R instructor, Frank Tomasello, HVAC-R paraprofessional, Frank Harris, academic instructor, and approximately 45 HVAC-R Levels I & II program students to travel to Indianapolis, Indiana, to attend the Carrier Factory and Engineering Tour on April 12, 2023. There will be no expenses to the District for travel as a charter bus will be provided by the Habegger Corporation.

• Approved out-of-district learning opportunities/out-of-state travel for Michelle Brunson, executive director, to travel to Arlington, Virginia/Washington D.C. to attend the National Policy Seminar for NASA (New and Aspiring Superintendent’s Academy) from March 19-22, 2023. Expenses to the District for travel, lodging, meals, registration, etc. will not exceed $2,800.

• Approved out-of-district learning opportunities/out-of-state travel for Tony Trapp, Apprenticeship coordinator, to travel to Atlanta, Georgia, from April 25-29, 2023, to attend the ACTE Work-Based Learning Conference. Trapp is presenting at the conference and attending as the ACTE Region 1 Work-Based Learning board member. Expenses to the District for travel, lodging, meals, registration, etc. will not exceed $2,000.

• Approved the payment of health insurance stipends for non-participation in the district health insurance program for the plan year 2022.

• Approved the 2023 membership in the Ohio School Board Legal Assistance Fund.

• Approved the employment of Leonora Ervin as a student helper from Dec. 12, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

• Approved the employment of Amber Banning as food service coordinator effective Jan. 3, 2023; Heather Foster as head cook, effective Jan. 3, 2023.

• Approved the resignations of Amber Banning, head cook, and Heather Foster, cafeteria worker, both effective Jan. 2, 2023.

Approved the salary modificationof Ashley Neal, adult nursing instructor/clinical nursing coordinator, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

The next meeting of the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will be held on Jan. 23, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room- Main Instructional Building.