TIPP CITY — Two Monday Tipp City Board of Education (BOE) meetings have been cancelled; a special meeting has been set for Tuesday.

The BOE Monday, Sept. 25, special meeting set for at 5 p.m. and the Sept. 25 regular meeting set for 6 p.m. will not longer be held, according to a notice from the board. Instead, a special meeting has been set for Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 5:15 p.m. at the Board of Education Office.