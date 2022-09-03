Boonshoft Museum of Discovery hosts International Vulture Awareness Day

DAYTON — Saturday, Sept. 3, is International Vulture Awareness Day (IVAD). IVAD was created to raise awareness about the most endangered group of birds in the world. According to experts, nearly 75% of the 23 African vulture species are spiraling towards extinction due to poaching, electrocution and poisoning.

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery hosts special day of vulture fun with our own turkey vulture, Lucy, who will be available for special presentations at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., including photo opportunities for everyone. Personally sign Lucy’s poster wishing her a “Happy Vulture Day” and participate in coloring and vulture games.

The Discovery Zoo at the Boonshoft Museum is committed to raising awareness about how vultures forage and the vital role they play in nature by cleaning the environment of dead animals and thereby preventing the spread of disease. We consider it important to change the prevalent unfavorable impression of vultures as ugly, cruel animals that portend death. Our aim is to highlight the need to conserve these incredible birds through positive educational initiatives.

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery will be donating $1 per guest over 3 years old from all ticket sales on Saturday, Sept. 3, to the AZA Vulture SAFE program https://www.aza.org/aza-safe. As a member of the AZA, the museum believes in doing their part to help.

There will be information in the lobby directing visitors to the zoo and a table set up with coloring sheets for youngsters adjacent to Lucy’s exhibit. Learn more about these essential birds while supporting vulture conservation.