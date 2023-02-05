Boys Southwest District Sectional Tournament Pairings

The boys basketball Southwest District sectional tournament pairings were held Sunday.

DIVISION I

Troy and Piqua will both play in the Centerville sectional.

Troy, 16-4, received the fifth seed and took a bye.

The Trojans will open postseason play at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20 against the winner of ninth seed Miamisburg (10-10) and 16th seed Stebbins (7-12).

The winner will advance to the district semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24, with second seed Wayne the likely opponent.

Piqua, 15-5, received the eighth seed.

The Indians will open postseason play at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18 against sixth seed Springboro (9-11).

The winner will play the winner of seven seed Northmont (9-11) and 10th seed Trotwood-Madison (10-9) at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 21.

DIVISION II

Tippecanoe, 18-2, received the fourth seed and will be in the Trent Arena sectional.

The Red Devils will open postseason play at 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Miamisburg High School against 15 seed Tecumseh, 8-13.

The winner will advance to play the winner of six seed Carroll (15-5) and 16 seed Madison (10-10) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Trent Arena.

Bethel, 7-14, is the 19th seed and will play in the Sprinfield sectional.

The Bees open postseason play at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 against seven seed Ponitz CTC (14-7).

The winner will advance to play at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 against the winner of 11 seed Springfield Shawnee (13-7) and 14 seed Bellefontaine (9-11).

DIVISION III

Miami East received the top seed in the D-III SuperSectional and will play in the Vandalia sectional.

The Vikings, 19-2, will open postseason play against 18 seed National Trail (3-17) at 7 p.m. Feb. 14.

The winner will play the winner of 14 seed Stivers (4-16) and 17 seed Northeastern (7-12) at 7:3o p.m. on Feb. 21.

The district semifinal final is at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 with the likely opponent four seed Carlisle (16-3).

Milton-Union, 11-10, is the 10 seed and will play in the Northmont sectional.

The Bulldogs will open postseason play at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 against 15 seed Valley View (5-15).

The winner will advance to play against seven seed Versailles (10-9) at 6 p.m. on Feb. 23.

DIVISION IV

Troy Christian, 18-3, received the top seed in the Troy D-IV sectional.

The Eagles will open postseason play at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 against 12 seed Tri-County North (1-17).

The winner will advance to play 11 seed Miami Valley (4-13) at 6 p.m. Feb. 21.

The district semifinal will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 24.

Four teams will play in the Piqua D-IV sectional.

Five seed Lehman Catholic (13-7) and eight seed Newton (10-10) are in the upper bracket.

They will play each other at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 in first-round action.

The winner will advance to play the winner of four seed Botkins (11-9) and nine seed Riverside (6-14) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21.

Bradford, 12-8 and the seven seed and Covington, 6-15 and the 10 seed, are in the lower bracket.

On Feb. 18, the Railroaders will play sixth seed Ansonia (11-9) at 6 p.m. and the Buccs will play third seed Fort Loramie (15-5) at 7:30 p.m.

The winners will play at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in second-round action.

