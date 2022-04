BRADFORD — Bradford has announced their 2022 Prom Court. Prom will be held on Saturday, April 30, at the Covington Eagles.

Queen candidates from left to right include Abby Fike, Austy Miller, Nylani Beireis, Olivia Michalke, and Alexis Barhorts.

King candidates from left to right include Nick Weldy, TJ Brewer, Devin Carine, and Nolan Case. Not pictured is Keaton Mead.