Bradford Library to hold plant and seed swap

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library, 138 E. Main St., will be hosting its annual Plant and Seed Swap on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants may bring their cuttings, seeds and starts. Bring plants clearly labeled in containers to contain the soil.

Special guest speaker Tina McGillvary will be presenting a workshop at 11 a.m. on preserving your harvest, covering equipment, supplies, canning procedures and trusted recipes and resources. McGillvary is a family and consumer sciences educator with The Ohio State University Extension Office of Darke County. Participants are encouraged to bring their pressure canners in for inspection and to have gauges checked for a safe canning season.

Light refreshments will be served during the event and door prizes will be given out after the presentation.