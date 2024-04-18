Bradford Public Library spring events

BRADFORD — May is just around the corner and the Bradford Public Library has exciting events planned for all ages.

Everyone is invited to the Bradford Public Library for its annual summer reading kickoff block party “A World of Adventure” on Wednesday, April 24, from 6-7:30 p.m. Registrations for the popular summer reading program will be open for all ages that evening. Everyone under 18 who registers will receive a free Kona Ice.

There will be activities and crafts to get visitors excited for the summer program “Adventure Begins at Your Library.” Travel to adventure-filled destinations like the Amazon Rain Forest, Hawaii, and New Zealand and finish off your trip by stopping to grab some tacos from the Luz Tacos food truck.

The Library will hold its spring book sale all through the week, so be sure to stop by and browse some gently used books to take home with you, said a press release from the library.

“Sign ups are not required to attend this free family event. We hope to see you there!” said the release.

The spring book sale will begin on Monday, April 22, at 9 am and will be open through the entire week during our regular hours of operation. Gently used books and movies will be available for a donation to the library. “Come get your summer reading material!”

The nifty needlers fiber arts group will meet on Thursday, May 2, from 6-8 p.m. Bring your projects to work on while you chat with other crafters or learn how to knit, crochet or sew. No registrations required.

A special Star Wars party will be held on May the 4th from 10:30 a.m. to noon for boys in grades K-5. Special crafts, snacks and activities will be offered. This is a free event and registration is required to attend. Please call the library to sign up.

Stop in to check out the library lending telescope, or take a look at our new STEAM to Go kits for children or memory kits for adults. “We have a little something for everyone!”

Anyone with questions about any upcoming events is asked to call the library at 937-448-2612. “We hope to see you soon.”