Bradford to hold blood drive on Feb. 12

BRADFORD – Support the regional blood supply during the heart of winter by donating. Bradford High School is hosting a community blood drive on Monday, Feb. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. at 750 Railroad Ave.

To schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, call 937- 461-3220 or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center in February will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve hoodie shirt while supplies last.

Solvita is currently in a low supply of multiple blood types. Winter weather and seasonal illness make maintaining an adequate blood supply problematic in February.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.