Breast Cancer Awareness month kicks-off downtown Troy

TROY — Breast Cancer Awareness month kicks-off in downtown Troy this weekend, starting Friday, Oct. 7, with Troy Main Street’s Paint the Town Pink event and then the Pink Ribbon Girls’ (PRG) annual Pinktoberfest event on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Downtown Troy will be covered in pink and filled with fun, learning, and opportunities to support Breast Cancer Awareness as Troy Main Street hosts October’s First Friday Event: Paint the Town Pink on Friday. The family-friendly event will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, in anticipation of the PRG event.

Then on Saturday, Pink Ribbon Girls Inc. will host their annual Pinktoberfest 5K, concert and fundraiser downtown starting at 6 p.m.

“We are so excited to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness month with a pink-themed First Friday,” said Andrea Keller, executive director of Troy Main Street, in a press release. “The PRG Pinktoberfest event takes place the next day so we want downtown to be fully decorated and ready for the festivities.”

Friday, several downtown businesses including Designs From the Grove, For All Seasons Gift Boutique, and Four Acre Clothing Co. will have pink merchandise for sale in their stores that evening. Designs from the Grove will also have a sparkling pink drink available for shoppers and every purchase at Four Acre Clothing Co. that evening will receive a free pink sticker. Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop will have pink soda available during the evening and CK Barbershop & Grooming Co. will be donating 10% of their sales for the day to PRG.

Troy Main Street sponsors will be set up during the evening including Kettering Health and Premier Health’s Upper Valley Medical Center with information on Breast Cancer Awareness. Participants are encouraged to wear pink during the evening and to visit the Troy Main Street table where you will be entered to win a gift card bundle to downtown Troy businesses simply for wearing pink. There will also be a pink themed window decorating contest happening throughout the evening with the downtown businesses so be sure to check out the windows and vote for your favorite at the Troy Main Street table.

Troy’s Public Square will be closed 0n Saturday during the Pinktoberfest from 3 p.m. to midnight on Water Street, Walnut Street, Franklin Street and Cherry Street.

The 2022 Pinktoberfest event includes a 5K and free, live concert, featuring Leah Crose, beginning at 7 p.m. downtown. Registration for the 5K begins at 5 p.m. with the race starting at 6 p.m. The race will be along the levee and the bike path. Registration can be done online at https://runsignup.com/race/OH/Troy/Pinktoberfest.

The family-friendly events will have music, food, select beers on tap from Moeller Brew Barn, PRG merchandise, raffles, and more.

To stay up to date on all information related to the events, follow the Troy Main Street event page titled First Friday: Paint the Town Pink and visit the PRG website at www.pinkribbongirls.org.

Sponsors for the Paint the Town Pink event include Kettering Health, Harlow Builders, Alvetro Orthodontics, Premier Health/UVMC, Upper Valley Hearing & Balance, Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Company, GNB Troy Banking Center, Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, Metronet, Fifth Third Bank, KSM Metal Fabrication, Winans Chocolates + Coffees.

Sponsors for the Pinktoberfest include Premier Health, Dave Arbogast, Moeller Brew Barn, Buckeye Ecocare, and R.B. Jergens.