Brumbaugh qualifies for D-II state track and field

PIQUA — Milton-Union junior Blake Brumbaugh will be making a return trip to the D-II boys state track and field meet.

Brumbaugh finished second in the Piqua D-II regional in the long jump Thursday night at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

Brumbaugh jumped 21-7.

The boys pole vault was postponed Thursday and will be contested Saturday after the girls pole vault.

Several athletes advanced to running event finals in Thursday’s prelims.

On the boys side, Bethel’s Ken Wise had the fifth fastest time in the 200, 23.19 and the Miami East boys had two relay teams advance.

The 1,600 relay had the fourth fastest time, 3:28.39 and the 800 relay had the sixth fastest time, 1:32.28.

Milton-Union had two girls advance to the finals.

Annie Smith has the seventh fastest time in the 100 hurdles, 16.57 and Jenna Brumbaugh has the eighth fastest time in the 400, 61.93.

Field events will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, with running events at 12:30 p.m.