Calling around Covington

By Alex Moore

Contributing columnist

May, the fastest month of the year, is already behind us for the year 2023. So here we are full swing into summer. But here in Rowdytown, there is no time off from activities, just because it’s summer. I have a full calendar of events on which to report, so please read on to learn more.

It’s the last call for the Covington Bucc Boosters’ annual Golf Scramble fundraiser, to take place on Saturday, June 17, at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Webster. If you have not yet registered your foursome, there is still a small window of time to be included. The entry and sponsorship form may be found on the Bucc Boosters Facebook page.

On the day of the scramble, registration will open at 7:30 a.m., with the shotgun start at 8 a.m.. 18 holes of golf will be played, lunch will be provided on the course, and the awards ceremony will take place after the scramble. The fee is $60 per golfer, or $240 per team, and includes greens fee, cart, prize raffle entry, and lunch. Contact Bob Supinger at 513-266-2029 or Glen Hollopeter at 216-2255 for more information. Or visit the Covington Bucc Boosters on their aforementioned Facebook page.

The second of the Covington Christian Church’s Drive-Thru Salad Luncheons for 2023 will take place on Friday, June 16. Come enjoy a container of their hot chicken salad specialty, another with various cold homemade salads, and a third container of delicious desserts. This all takes place between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. As always, a limited number of meals will be prepared, so stop by the Covington Christian Church office to pre-order and leave your donation by Thursday, June 15. The salad luncheons will be held the third Friday of each month through October. Everyone is welcome, and the church is located at 115 N. Pearl St. in Covington.

The Covington-Newberry Historical Society has been revamped in recent years, and good things are happening at our local history museum. Their next scheduled member meeting is Monday, June 12, at 7 p.m. Typically, meetings are held at the Museum on the second Monday of the month. However, this particular meeting will held be across Spring Street from the Museum in the J.R. Clarke Public Library’s lower level community room. Entry is on the north side of the library, with plenty of room in their parking lot, and an elevator to the lower level.

The meeting will be held at a larger location because Covington’s own Jim O’Donnell will be the guest speaker. Jim will share his knowledge of the history of the Covington Fire Department. This presentation is open to the public, so feel free to come, even if you’re not a member of the Historical Society.

And depending on when you read this column, or if you missed the June 12 meeting, mark your calendar for another great presentation scheduled at their July 10 meeting. This will also be held at the J.R. Clarke Library at 7 p.m. The feature on this particular evening will be a war documentary on DVD, called “WWII on an LST”. Local veteran Marion R. Adams reveals some interesting facts about his experiences during war time of June 6, 1944. This will also be open to the public, so please invite any war history-buffs to join.

The Covington-Newberry Historical Museum is always a good place to visit. It is located at 101 E. Spring St. in Covington. Their regular open hours are the first and third Sundays of the month from 1-4 p.m., and second and fourth Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. The members of the historical society thank the Covington community members and friends for their involvement and support of our local Covington-Newberry Historical Museum. Stop by and check it out!

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling 937-418-8884 or emailing [email protected]