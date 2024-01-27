By Alex Moore

Contributing columnist

After a brief hiatus, we are back with the longtime Piqua Daily Call, now Miami Valley Today, staple column, ‘Calling Around Covington’. I am happy to once again be bringing you the news of our peaceful village on the banks of the Stillwater River. We have items on which to report, so keep reading for our Rowdytown news.

The Covington Church of the Brethren, located at the corner of Wright and Wall Streets, began their new outreach program for the area’s senior citizens, called ‘Seniors Alive!’, back in the fall of 2023. The program is generously supported by the Roy J. Weikert Trust, as Mr. Weikert was an active member of the church and community. This still-new program offers an opportunity to socialize with other seniors once a month for fun, food, games and activities, as well as other informative and educational programs. The meetings are held the first Friday of each month, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The February ‘Seniors Alive!’ meeting will be held Friday, February 2, at 11 a.m. in the lower level of the Covington Church of the Brethren. After lunch, the group will be making no-sew blankets to give to shut-ins and health care residents. As usual, games and prizes will end the day. Call Kay McKinney at (937) 473-2767 to make your reservations for this day of fun, food and fellowship. The church is handicap accessible, using the elevator at the Wall Street entrance. They look forward to seeing all the senior members of our community!

St. Teresa Catholic Church is again hosting its Lenten Fish Fries in 2024. The first will be held on Friday, February 23, in the church hall, located just east of town at 6925 W. U.S. Route 36. Serving times are from 4-7 p.m., and St. Teresa’s fish fries feature their traditional tasty all-you-can-eat golden brown fish, their highly anticipated green beans, applesauce and a dinner roll. The cost is $10 each, and coffee is included. Homemade desserts and additional drinks will be available for purchase at an additional cost. You may dine-in, and easy carry out meals are available as well, so please make plans to come out to enjoy what has become known as one of the most delicious fish fries in the area. And if you can’t make this one, please pencil in March 8 and March 22 for their other fish fries of Lent.

Also at St. Teresa Catholic Church, as we approach graduation season 2024, the church again has its shelter house available for rent, and is currently taking bookings for this spring, summer, and fall. Over the past 15 years, many families have found the St. Teresa shelter house an ideal place for a graduation open house, birthday party, bridal or baby shower, family reunion, picnic, or any type of gathering during these coming three seasons of the year. The shelter is located behind the church, and features a modern full kitchen with sink, stove, oven and refrigerator.

The building has restroom facilities, and there are picnic-style tables with seating for approximately 100 under roof, in case of rain showers or other inclement weather. There are other tables and chairs available to use for additional seating. The shelter house rental also includes a fire pit, cornhole boards, a softball diamond, and volleyball courts for outdoor fun.

The rental fee covers the entire day and is very reasonably priced at $150. My wife Stacey and I oversee the shelter house rental, so if you would like to rent the St. Teresa shelter for an upcoming event, please call or text us, Alex and Stacey Moore, at (937) 418-8884.

