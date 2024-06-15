Calling around Covington

By Alex Moore

Contributing columnist

It is officially “golf scramble season” here in west-central Ohio, more specifically, Covington, Ohio. The first one takes place this next weekend, so if you haven’t signed up yet, you still can, but please make it quick! The Covington Bucc Boosters’ annual Golf Scramble fundraiser is set for Saturday, June 22, at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Webster. The event is a standard four-person scramble, and takes place at Stillwater Valley at 9235 Seibt Road, Bradford. On Saturday, registration will open at 7:30 a.m., with the shotgun start at 8 a.m. Lunch is provided on the course, and following the 18 holes, the awards ceremony will take place. The fee is still $60 per golfer, or $240 per team, and includes one’s greens fee, cart and lunch. Contact Bob Supinger ASAP at 513-266-2029 to get in at the last minute, and “Go Buccs!” All proceeds of the Bucc Boosters golf scramble benefit Covington athletic programs.

The next golf scramble which benefits a worthy cause is the “Christmas in July” golf fundraiser, in memory of Covington native and graduate Staci Jo Blythe, to also be held at Stillwater Valley Golf Club on Saturday, July 20. All proceeds from this event will be used to celebrate Christmas with needy kids in our area, as well as children who are inpatients on Christmas Day at Nationwide Children’s Hospital who received treatment at the James Cancer Hospital, where Staci also received treatment.

This is also a four-person scramble format, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Team entries and hole sponsors must be received by Tuesday, July 16. Hole sponsorships are available for $50 per hole, and may be made payable to ‘Christmas in July’. All sponsorship funds and entry fees should please be sent directly to Stillwater Valley Golf Club at 9235 Seibt Rd., Bradford, OH 45308. Information regarding entry fees and forms, along with more information, is available at the Club or on their website, stillwatervalleygolfclub.com. Or call the Golf Club at 937-526-3041. The Blythe family thanks the community and friends in advance for their support and prayers for another successful event.

Two more golf outings are on the calendar for August, and will appear in a future column. So if you’re a duffer, or want to participate in these worthy causes, go ahead and mark your calendar. The first is the 36th annual Dick Minnich Charity Golf Classic, which will take place on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at Shelby Oaks near Sidney.

The second is the 27th annual Darryl Platt Memorial Golf Outing, benefiting the Darryl Platt Memorial Scholarship. This will take place just a few days later, on Saturday, Aug. 10, and please note the new location of Turtle Creek Golf Course near Greenville.

And lastly as a reminder, the first Covington Christian Church Women’s Fellowship Salad Luncheon Drive-Thru will be this Friday, June 21. Don’t miss out on reserving your tickets in the next few days for their first delicious luncheon of the year. They will have their world-famous “Hot Chicken Salad” again, along with many other various salads and delicious desserts! And reservations may be directed the church office at 937-473-3443

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling 937-418-8884 or emailing [email protected]