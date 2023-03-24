Can more crossword puzzels be printed?

To the editor:

I must address your online papers once again. I thourghly enjoyed working the games, especially the ctrossword puzzles. For a senior citizen it keeps our minds sharp. Now that we only get 2 crosswords in the printed form, and the others only accessible by printing them…it creates a whole new problem. Ink for printers is very expensive and my ink level is quickly shrinking due to this. Is it possible for the paper to print the other crosswords for the week in either of the 2 daily printed papers or as an insert? You would make a lot of us seniors who like working the crossword puzzles very happy. Thank you for your consideration.

Linda Hood

Troy