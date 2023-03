TROY — An community event to check car seats will be held by the Troy Fire Department on Saturday, March 25, at Station 11.

The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 110 E. Canal St., Troy.

“Stop by the community car seat event to learn all about child passenger safety. Get answers to your car seat questions and help installing your children’s car seats from a certified child passenger safety technician,” said a city of Troy Facebook post announcing the event.