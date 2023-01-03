CBC’s first donation of 2023

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights donor William “Wes” Westmoreland uncorked 2023 by making his 50th lifetime blood donation ON Jan. 2 at the Dayton Community Blood Center and is leading the way as the first CBC blood donor of the New Year.

CBC was closed on New Year’s Day and Wes arrived early Monday morning to make a triple platelet donation. He didn’t expect to be the year’s first donor.

“I did not,” said Wes. “This was my plan, to get a nice 7 in the morning platelet donation and be off to the races, if you will. It’s a triple, so that’s why I wanted to come early since it does take a while.”

Wes has been donating platelets since 2010 and made eight donations in 2022. He was a blood donor prior to his 50 donations with CBC. “I’ve been donating for years,” he said. “I started donating when I was in the Army.”

He’s been a USPS mail carrier for the North Dayton post office since 2005. Another milestone is ahead in 2023 for Westmoreland, “I’m thinking of retiring this year!” he said.