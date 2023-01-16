News Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. By Michael Ullery - January 16, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Marchers gathered to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16, with a walk from the Troy Senior Citizens Center to Richards Chapel to remember the late civil rights leader. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Marchers gathered to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16, with a walk from the Troy Senior Citizens Center to Richards Chapel to remember the late civil rights leader.