Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By
Michael Ullery
-

Marchers gathered to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16, with a walk from the Troy Senior Citizens Center to Richards Chapel to remember the late civil rights leader.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

