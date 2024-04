Crowds beginning to arrive for eclipse celebrations at Historic WACO field in Troy on Monday, April 8. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today Angela Buyers, of Cincinnati, creates chalk art at WACO during the Air Museum’s day of total solar eclipse celebrations on Monday, April 8. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today

