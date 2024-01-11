CenterPoint Energy provides tips for cold temperatures

DAYTON — Over the coming days, significantly colder temperatures are expected throughout Ohio, with many areas of the state being forecast in single digits and below zero. CenterPoint Energy is reminding customers about simple energy-saving and safety steps to help them lower heating bills while continuing to stay safe and warm this winter.

Customers who believe they may have trouble paying their heating bills this winter should contact CenterPoint Energy to set up a payment arrangement. Customers can also determine if they are eligible for energy assistance programs to help pay their bills. To learn more, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/PaymentAssistance.

Energy-saving Tips:

Make sure your heating system is operating safely and efficiently. An annual inspection and tune-up by a qualified technician are recommended.

Change or clean your furnace filter regularly. This helps maximize your furnace’s efficiency and life.

Turn down your thermostat. By lowering your thermostat by 7 to 10 degrees at night or when you’re away for at least eight hours, you can save 10% on your heating costs. With a programmable thermostat, you can have your heating system work around your schedule.

Keep warm air in and cold air out of your home. Use caulk or weather-stripping to seal leaks around doors, windows, and other openings such as pipes or ducts. You can also roll up towels and push them against the bottom of the door’s interior to help prevent heat loss. Close fireplace dampers when not used so you don’t lose heat.

Close window coverings and blinds. This will help insulate against the cold air outside.

Circulate warm air with your ceiling fans. Set your ceiling fans to turn clockwise slowly to move warm air from the ceiling to your living levels.

To learn more about energy-saving tips, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/EnergySavingTips.

Safety Tips:

Use space heaters safely. Ensure your space heater has an automatic shut-off, and keep children, pets, and all items at least three feet away. A space heater that uses natural gas, propane, or wood should be vented to the outside. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating.

Test your carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke alarms to ensure they work properly. Change batteries regularly. Alarms don’t last forever, so replace them according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Know the signs of CO poisoning. Early symptoms such as headache and fatigue are like the flu but without a fever. Continued CO exposure can lead to more severe headaches, dizziness, nausea, difficulty thinking clearly, and fainting. If everyone in a household is experiencing these symptoms, it could be CO poisoning. If you suspect you could have CO poisoning, leave the area immediately, get fresh air, and call 911.

Immediately report a suspected natural gas leak. If you smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas, immediately leave on foot, go to a safe location, and call 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 800-227-1376. Don’t use electric switches and outlets, phones (including cell phones), drive or start a car inside or close to the location or do anything that could cause a spark.