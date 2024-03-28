Child pornography search warant executed, suspect taken into custody

Waymire

POTSDAM — A Potsdam man has been arrested on charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor following Miami County Sheriff’s detectives executing a search warrant on Wednesday.

Chad M. Waymire, 34, of Potsdam, was taken into custody and is incarcerated at the Miami County Jail, according to press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Detectives executed the search warrant at a residence in the unit block of West Cross Street in the village of Potsdam on Wednesday, March 27. The search warrant was the result of an investigation involving child pornography. Electronic devices were seized that contained child pornography.

Waymire was taken into custody without incident, is incarcerated at the jail and is charged with two second-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Waymire entered a not guilty plea to both charges on Thursday in the Miami County Municipal Court. His bond has been set at $25,000 by Judge Gary A. Nasal.

The investigation continues and additional charges are likely after further review of the evidence, the release said.