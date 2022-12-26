Christmas fire displaces occupants/pets

PIQUA — A fire that broke out at a South Wayne Street duplex on Christmas left tenants in both halves of the duplex, as well as several pets, in need of assistance.

Dispatchers at the Miami County Communications Center sent Piqua and Covington firefighters to a multi-family single-story home in the 500 block of South Wayne Street shortly before 6:15 p.m.

Assistant Piqua Fire Chief Paul Brown said that firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from the home. A “total recall” and also a second alarm were sounded, bringing both Fletcher and Lockington Fire Departments to the scene as mutual aide.

The occupants, a male resident in each apartment, along with four dogs and several cats were all accounted for.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

Brown said that the origin of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross’s was called to provide shelter for the displaced residents and pets. There were no injuries reported.

Brown praised all firefighters who worked the fire scene in brutally cold conditions. Especially the volunteer fire companies who gave up a warm Christmas evening with their families to come out to help with tonight’s fire.”