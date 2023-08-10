TROY — The Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 1624 N. County Road 25A, Troy, will be celebrating the 25th pastoral anniversary of Dr. Charles and Rose Mary Carnes Sr., with special services Aug. 18-20.

Service times and speakers:

• Friday, 7 p.m. with Elder Clarence Plump, of Dayton;

• Saturday, 5 p.m. with Bishop Brian Hamilton, of Piqua;

• Sunday, noon with Elder John Carnes, of Cleveland.

Sunday’s service will also be an Homecoming Service. The church invites saints, friends and community to come, fellowship and rejoice with them. All are invited and encouraged to attend.