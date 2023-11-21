City announces Grand Illumination road closures

TROY — The Grand Illumination, hosted by Troy Main Street, will take place in downtown Troy on Friday, Nov. 24. Festivities will start at approximately 5:00 p.m., and the tree lighting will take place at approximately 7:00 p.m.

The Public Square (except the Southwest Quadrant) including one block each way on North and South Market Street and West Main Street, and two blocks out from the Square on East Main Street, will be closed from 4:00 p.m. to approximately 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 for the Grand Illumination tree lighting and celebration. South Walnut Street will be closed from the public parking lot to Water Street. The Southwest Quadrant of the Public Square will be closed from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information on the Grand Illumination, check Troy Main Street’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/troymainstreet.