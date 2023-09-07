City announces Great Miami Riverway road closure

TROY — On Sunday, Sept. 10, the Great Miami Riverway Half Marathon event will start in Troy. To facilitate this event, from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 8:20 a.m., Water Street will be closed from Adams Street to North Market Street, and Adams Street will be closed from Water Street to Staunton Road. Briefly, as runners approach other roadways that are part of the route, traffic will be stopped.

Drivers are asked to be aware of the event, and residents are invited to welcome and cheer on runners along the bike path. For more information, visit www.cantstoprunningco.com.